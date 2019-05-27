|
|
Mr. Jamie C. Burton, 86, of Steele, passed from this life to join his Lord in heaven on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Chandler Mountain Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. Graveside service and interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Jamie leaves behind his loving wife, Marlene; their devoted children; grandchildren; and host of many extended family members and friends.
Full obituary and condolence page are available at morganfuneralchapel.com.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 27, 2019