Jamie Dwayne Garmany, 47, of Altoona, was born Nov. 13, 1971 and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chad Robertson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Jamie was preceded in death by his precious mother, Paula Garmany; grandparents, Virgil and Audie Garmany, O. Paul and Mary Ruth Hancock, Don and Helen Quenby; uncles, Eddie Garmany and Phil Hancock; and aunt, Phyllis Hancock.
He is survived by his father, Ronnie (Sandra) Garmany; sister, Shellie (Michael) Elrod; daughters, Brenttany (James), and Kaley (Caleb); grandchildren, Hunter, Kynleigh, and Paisley; nieces, Courtney (Skylar), Alyssa, and Makenzie; special uncle, Anthony (Sharon) Garmany; several other aunts, uncles, cousins; and special friend, Wilton Clayton.
Pallbearers will be Michael Elrod, Khris Yancey, Wilton Clayton, Tommy Grady, Tracy Oliver, Skylar Roberts, and Dewayne Smith.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Marshall Medical South and to all the friends and family for showing your love and support.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 7, 2019