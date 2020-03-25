|
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Circle of Life Worship Center for Jamie "Fatboy" Riddlespur, 44, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Rev. Bubba Letherwood will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Keith Dodd; grandmother, Granny Riddlespur; and uncle, David Riddlespur.
He is survived by his mother, Annie (Pete) Peters; children, Mastin (Macie) Riddlespur, Gracie Riddlespur, Sky Hastings and Tiffany Hastings; significant other, Wendy Bailey; granddaughter, Gracelynn; siblings, Kenneth (Amanda) Riddlespur, Wesley (Stacey) Riddlespur and Michaela Dodd; special friends, Billy and Pam Deerman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Annie Peters to help the family during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Circle of Life Worship Center, 7045 Main St., Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 25, 2020