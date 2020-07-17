December 28, 1988 – July 15, 2020

Jamison Clint McBurnett, 31, of Gadsden, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was a resident of Gadsden and employed by Wells Fargo.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Gary McBurnett; grandparents, Charles and Gail Cagle and Eugene McBurnett; and sister, Bella.

Jamison is survived by the love of his life, Randy Veal; mother, Charlotte McBurnett; grandmother, Gail McBurnett; and several extended family members.

There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

