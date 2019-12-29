Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mission Baptist Church
1115 Tuscaloosa Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
New Destiny Church
Jamychal Eugene Howard

Jamychal Eugene Howard Obituary
Jamychal Eugene Howard, 31, of Attalla, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Wilbert Howard Jr.; mother, Tina Howard; siblings, Ja'Juan (Kristen) Howard, Johnathan Howard, Shuntara (Raheem) Gibbs; great-grandmother, Georgia Ann Sanders; grandparents, Marshall Ann Flambo and Rosella (John) Morrison.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of New Destiny Church. Cremation services will follow with Bishop Steve Smith officiating.
Public visitation will be from 1 to 6 tonight at the Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave.
Professional services by West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019
