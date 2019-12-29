|
|
Jamychal Eugene Howard, 31, of Attalla, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Wilbert Howard Jr.; mother, Tina Howard; siblings, Ja'Juan (Kristen) Howard, Johnathan Howard, Shuntara (Raheem) Gibbs; great-grandmother, Georgia Ann Sanders; grandparents, Marshall Ann Flambo and Rosella (John) Morrison.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of New Destiny Church. Cremation services will follow with Bishop Steve Smith officiating.
Public visitation will be from 1 to 6 tonight at the Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave.
Professional services by West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019