Jan Hester Whisenant, 60, of Attalla, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10 at First Baptist Church of Attalla. A celebration of life service will immediately follow with Rev. Earl Mitchell and Rev. Tyler Armstrong officiating. Following the service, a private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Jan was a 1976 graduate of Etowah High School and a 1980 graduate of Jacksonville State University, where she earned her degree in secondary education, and later obtained a master's degree in education from the University of Alabama. Jan spent 37 years as a devoted and beloved teacher at her alma mater, Etowah High School, where she retired in May of 2017.
In addition to her dedication to education, Jan was an active member of First Baptist Church of Attalla, and her commitment to honoring the Lord was evident in the way she treated and served others. She was a loving wife, mother and friend who will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Rowland Whisenant; son, Wade (Brittany) Whisenant; daughter, Ashleigh Whisenant; father, Excell Hester; mother-in-law, Genell Whisenant Hopper; special sister-in-law, Monteen (Marty) Whisenant Calvert; special sister-in-law, Wanda (Bobby) Whisenant Stracener, all of whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research or the TJ Butts Scholarship Fund at WinSouth Credit Union.
