Jan Sutton, 72, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with endometrial cancer. Today she is healed as she joins her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Hollon; and brother, J.R. Hollon in heaven.
Jan was referred to as "Jama" by her most cherished grandchildren: Giles (8), Amelia (5), and Turner (20 months). She is also survived by her husband, Donnie of 47 years; son, Wes Sutton (Jennifer); and brothers, Gene Hollon (Jeanette), Joel Hollon (Carolyn); sister, Faye Spivey (Paul); sister-in-law, Jeanne Hollon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church and attended Gerry Grant's Sunday morning class as well as Tuesday Bible study. Her faith and salvation were cemented early in life, as her father was a Baptist preacher and coal miner, who raised her in a Christian environment. Being raised this way, owning, carrying, and using the Bible came naturally. She selflessly lent her time and resources to many local charities such as Way of The Cross and Open Hands.
Born at Lloyd Nolan Hospital in Birmingham, she graduated from Minor High School attending Jeff State and later the University of Alabama, where she received a BS Degree in distributive education. At UA, she was a member of Alpha Chi Sorority, where she formed a network of many close and lifelong friends that she remained faithful to.
After graduation, she taught at Phillips HS, Midfield HS, and Emma Sansom HS. After retirement from teaching, she kept accounting records for her husband's business and facilitated his golf habit.
Jan had a laid back attitude and always enjoyed long slow boat rides with family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and tennis with friends. She was a member of several dance clubs and was a past president of the Etowah County University of Alabama Alumni Association, as well as serving on the board at Westminister Christian School.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the friends and family who have supported us during this time, Dr. Kyle Christenberry, Dr. Warner Huh – UAB Gynecology/Oncology, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday at 11 a.m. at MeadowBrook Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Revs. Randy Gunter and Dick Cain will officiate. Interment at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2019