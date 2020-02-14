Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Cross Camp Cowboy Church
799 W. Grand Ave.
Rainbow City, AL
View Map
Janavee Haynie "Jan" Lewis


1956 - 2020
Janavee Haynie "Jan" Lewis Obituary
Celebration of Life for Janavee "Jan" Haynie Lewis, 63, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Cross Camp Cowboy Church, 799 W. Grand Ave., Rainbow City, AL 35906. Pastor Chris Craig officiating. Jan passed away on February 7, 2020.
Jan was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and a 1974 graduate of Etowah High School. She worked at The Gadsden Times and Sand Mountain Reporter as a graphic artist and typesetter for over 20 years. Jan was known living her Christian faith, and her beautiful voice is now singing with the heavenly choir. Jan and D.J. celebrated their 20th anniversary on October 11, 2019, by renewing their vows. She was a member of Cross Camp Cowboy Church and chuckwagon leader.
Jan is survived by her husband, Danny "D.J." Lewis; son, Evan Owens; grandsons, Rylan, Brayden and Grayson Owens; stepson, Adam (Sheere) Brown; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Seth and Aubrie Brown; sisters-in-law, Joan Godwin, Paula Jones; brother-in-law, Glennis Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and U.V. Haynie; sisters, Deritha Toney and Elizabeth Haynie; and brother, John Haynie.
Special thanks to Cross Camp Cowboy Church Family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020
