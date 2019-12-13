|
May 8, 1923 – December 8, 2019
When Jane Irvin Finney graduated from college, her senior yearbook said, "We can't imagine what we would have done without Jane. She's our chief leading lady…", and that she was. Jane lived her life as a leading lady.
Jane Irvin Finney went to be with The Lord on Sunday morning, December 8, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1923, at Ralls Hospital in Gadsden, Alabama, to Mr. and Mrs. Marion Fletcher Irvin (Mary Fulcher). She grew up in Albertville, Alabama, where she lived until she married Dr. Frank A. Finney Jr., a Dentist, in Gadsden. She graduated from Albertville High School, where she received many honors, such as homecoming queen, cheerleader and class favorite. She attended Judson College in Marion, Alabama, and was a speech major. She was a member of the Apprentice Players, Alpha Psi Omega Honor Society, a maid in the Freshman/Junior wedding, a beauty, and Vice President of her class.
After college, during WWII, Jane served in the American Red Cross as a recreation worker in a hospital in Key West, Florida. When she returned home, she worked for the Welfare Department in Guntersville.
After marrying Frank, she became very active at First Methodist Church and was made a lifetime member of LOML. She was president of the Trinity Sunday School Class. Later, she was very active at Grace Bible Church where her husband was an elder. One of Jane's favorite activities was teaching a Child Evangelism Good News Club, which she did for years. She also was President of a Ladies' Bible Class that met at the YMCA and was taught by Mary Glynn Peeples of Birmingham. She and Frank together helped with the Etowah Pregnancy Testing Center, Campus Crusade (CRU) and Young Life.
Besides these Christian activities, she was active in civic and social organizations in Gadsden. She was a member of the Gadsden Service Guild, Special Children activities, Girl Scouts, 9 O'clock Club, 21 Dance Club, and charter member of the Edenwood Garden Club, Antiquarian Society, Regency Club, and the Bal d'Or.
Jane was married to Dr. Frank Augustus Finney Jr. for over 50 years, until his death in 2005. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Jane Finney of Jackson, MS, Deborah Ann Finney of Gadsden, and Frances Finney Armstrong of Jackson, MS; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In 2010, Jane moved to Jackson, MS, where two of her daughters, three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren live. She lived there until her death.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her parents, M.F. and Mary Irvin; and her brother, Joseph Marion Irvin.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, with visitation an hour before it, at Grace Bible Church in Gadsden.
The pallbearers will be James S. Armstrong Jr., Charles Hart, Frank Hughes, Gilmer Frank Isbell, Gordon Isbell III, Hal Johnson Isbell; and grandsons Evan Frank Mize, James Fletcher Bouchillon and Randall Kyle Yessick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Bible Church of Gadsden, Etowah Pregnancy Testing Center, Child Evangelism, Young Life of Gadsden, or the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019