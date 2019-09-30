|
Jane Kinard Gomillion, age 81, passed away after an extended illness on Friday Sept. 27, 2019, at Northside Healthcare in Gadsden, Alabama. The family will receive on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at First United Methodist Church of Gadsden from 10 to 11 a.m., and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Sam Hayes will officiate.
There will also be a Memorial Service at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Joe Vickers officiating. Burial will be in Leak Memory Garden in Montgomery.
Jane was a devoted mother who relocated to Gadsden six years ago to be close to her daughter due to illness. She was a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama, and a retired accountant. She was a faithful member of Frazier Memorial United Methodist Church while in Montgomery and had joined First Methodist Church of Gadsden.
Her husband, Ingram M. Gomillion, preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 1988.
She is survived by her children, Mary Margaret Gomillion, Gadsden, and John (Yvonne) Gomillion, Hoover; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Jerry) Akridge, Arab, and two sisters-in-law, Carolyn (James) Matthews, Auburn, and Peggy (Larry) Walker, Foley.
A special thanks you to Northside Healthcare, Kindred Hospice, and Regency Pointe for their excellent care and support to our family.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Caring Angel Program at First Methodist Church of Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 30, 2019