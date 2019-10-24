|
|
Mrs. Jane Duren Lynskey, 84, of Weaver, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Southside, AL.
She is survived by her daughters, Patti Lynskey Thorpe (George) and Mary Lynskey Holderfield (Bryan); sons, Charlie Lynskey (Mandy Adams Lynskey) and Lynn Lynskey; grandchildren, Michael Thorpe (Elizabeth), Darbi Benefield (Brian), Jessica Hall (Jamie), Kaylee Fortune (Mark), Kara Terrell, Daulton Lynskey and Allyssa Lynskey; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Knox, Ashley, Mason, Aubree, Conner, Jonahs and Wesley; sister, Lucille Cason; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Lynskey; brothers, Jack Duren, Forrest Duren and Charles Duren; sister, Ethel Vaughn; and grandson, David Thorpe.
She was a native of Georgia but a resident of Alabama. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and playing cards, and was a member of Elks Club.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 24, 2019