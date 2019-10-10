|
|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. (CST) Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Gadsden First United Methodist Church for Jane Ware Jones Trotter, 93, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, October 8. Rev. Sam Hayes and Rev. Ken Casey will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. (EST) Friday, October 11 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Jane was a graduate of Columbus High School in Columbus, GA. She was a member of the 21 Club, Gadsden, and a longtime member of Gadsden First United Methodist Church. She was also a homemaker to her family, all of whom will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Mitchell Jones; mother, Aileen Ware Jones; sister, Carolyn Jones Rosser; and brother, Charles Richard Jones.
Survivors include her spouse, Lee Smith Trotter Jr.; sons, Howard Lee Trotter (wife, Lynne), Charles Richard Trotter (wife, Kathy); grandchildren, Charles Owen Trotter, William Tyler Trotter, Mitchell Clay Trotter, Leigh Allison Bradfield (husband, Kevin); great-grandchildren, Leland Trotter, Elise Trotter, Hayes Bradfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Turner and Alec Holtsford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Gadsden First United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. W.W. Sledge, Comfort Keepers and Encompass Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. (CST) until the hour of service Thursday at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 10, 2019