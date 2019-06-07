|
Janet Battles Snead Jacobs, 60, of Social Circle, Georgia, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Gadsden on Feb. 2, 1959, to the late Orville Battles and the late Dorothy Kilgo Battles. She was a proud graduate from Etowah High School in 1977.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many favorite aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving are: daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Robbie Allgood; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Allie Snead, Derek Snead and Haley Mitchell, Bryan and Christy Snead, Jennifer and Jack Mitchell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Debra Battles, Gloria Battles, Phillip and Sharon Battles, Mike and Betty Hooks and Randal Battles and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give gift cards from McDonald's to the homeless.
