Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-9406
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Battles Snead Jacobs


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Battles Snead Jacobs Obituary
Janet Battles Snead Jacobs, 60, of Social Circle, Georgia, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Gadsden on Feb. 2, 1959, to the late Orville Battles and the late Dorothy Kilgo Battles. She was a proud graduate from Etowah High School in 1977.
She was preceded in death by her parents and many favorite aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving are: daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Robbie Allgood; sons and daughters-in-law, Joey and Allie Snead, Derek Snead and Haley Mitchell, Bryan and Christy Snead, Jennifer and Jack Mitchell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Debra Battles, Gloria Battles, Phillip and Sharon Battles, Mike and Betty Hooks and Randal Battles and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give gift cards from McDonald's to the homeless.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now