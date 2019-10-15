|
Funeral services for Janet Lee Black Robertson, of Gadsden, who gained her wings on Monday, October 14, 2019, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16 at Crestwood Funeral Home. Rev. Howard Holland will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Robertson was a graduate of Etowah High School, class of 1968. She retired from East Gadsden Walmart after more than 20 years of service. If you knew her, then you know she loved her family. She lived for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she always welcomed anyone into her home with loving arms and chicken and dumplings. When we all chose a spouse, she chose new children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Kathryn Black; sister, Kathy Campbell; brother, John Michael Black; and daughter-in-law, Shelia Guyton.
Janet is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Robertson; children, Jeff Robertson, Buffy (Barney) Horn, Jason (Kim) Robertson and Kendra (Craig) Gross; grandchildren, Brittnie (Blake), Jonathan (Brittney), Gavynn, Nevaeh, Jacob and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Jon Brannon, Jagger Reece, Jovie Wrynn and Jennings Blake; sisters, Amanda Morgan, Joanna (Howard) Holland, Susan Black; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Barney Horn, Craig Gross, Jonathan Lambert, Gavynn Golden, Danny Campbell, Nathan Holland, Jacob Robertson and Derek Privett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Minyard, Nick Shirley, and special friends, Don and Teresa Oliver.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2019