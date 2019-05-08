Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel
Janet Mae Plunkett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Mae Plunkett Obituary
Janet Mae Plunkett, 73, of Rainbow City, AL, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dee Dowdy officiating. Burial will follow at Plunkett Family Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Miss Plunkett received her Master's Degree in Social Work and had retired from the State of Alabama. She was a Master Gardener and a strong advocate of the society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (ASPCA).
She sang in the choir at the First United Methodist Church of Rainbow City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Edna Plunkett; and long-term friend and advocate, Nell Parrish.
Miss Plunkett is survived by her brother, Dr. Michael Plunkett of Pensacola, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or First United Methodist Church of Rainbow City.
The family would like to extend special thanks to ICU nurses at Riverview Regional Medical Center, McGuffey Health and Rehab Center and Regency Pointe Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019
