A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. August 9, 2020, at Von's House for Janice Blackmon, 70, of Gadsden, AL, who went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Janice was a member at the Salvation Army Church for about 45 years. She loved cats, especially her cat "Wiggles." She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards and backgammon.

Janice was preceded in death by her mother, Viola E. Morgan (Granny Morgan); and her brother, Joe Creel.

She is survived by her five children, Rusty (Kathi) Jeter, Tim (Judy) Jeter, Angela Brewer, Barry Jeter, and Yvonne (Dewayne) Long; her 14 grandchildren, Beth, Jessica, Savannah, Brock, Drew, Jennifer, Melayna, Joey, Britney, Max, Emma, Lee (Jovonne), Tiffany and Courtney; and she had 19 beautiful great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Hospital and all the nurses, Kayla Stanley, Heather Rowell, Melissa Baker, Scott Hooks, Justin Guthrie, Dee Hayden and Brooklyn Burgess. An extra thank you to Jessica Pitcock and Kayla Stomp, who made it possible for us to FaceTime Mom and say our goodbyes.

Memorials can be sent to 4942 Pinedale Road, Springville, AL 35146.

