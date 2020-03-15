|
|
Dr. Janice Cook Roberts, EdD passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 77. Janice was born on Feb. 22, 1943 in Birmingham, and spent her childhood years growing up in Cullman, where she graduated from Cullman High School in 1961.
Janice met Jerry Roberts, her husband of almost 56 years, while attending Jacksonville State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics in 1964.
Janice was a lifelong student, teacher and educator. She began her teaching career at Gadsden High School and Emma Samson High School in the mid 1960's before becoming a Professor of Advanced Mathematics at Snead State Junior College in Boaz, where she taught for 27 years. Janice also received graduate degrees from both Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama in Birmingham before ultimately receiving a Doctoral Degree in Education from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 1980.
Janice was an active member and Sunday school teacher at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. She was a lifelong student of the Bible and considered by many to be a Bible Scholar, having traveled to Jerusalem and the Holy Land on several occasions.
Upon retiring in 1995, Janice traveled around the world with Jerry, where she enjoyed spreading God's word through missionary activities in China, India, Mexico and Peru where they actively supported and constructed multiple churches and orphanage facilities. Additionally, Janice assisted with the start up of multiple churches across the United States and took great pride in leading a local women's prison ministry and Cowboy Church.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.
Janice is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Jeff; grandsons, Benjamin and Hugh Roberts; nephew, Derek Brown; niece, Ditra Montgomery Campbell, and in-laws, Betty Griffin, Dot Montgomery, Ann Smith, Bill Edwards and Virginia Voss. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ezell Dean Cook of Cullman; sister, Charlene Cook of Florence and nephew, Rondall Brown.
Janice lived a beautiful, meaningful and generous life as a servant to her Lord and Savior. She was a positive supporter, mentor and influence to many people around the globe, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a chapel service at noon on Monday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden. Burial and graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery in Cullman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Comfort Care Hospice, 500 South 5th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Roberts family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2020