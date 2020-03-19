|
|
Mrs. Janice Elaine Cranford, 70, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Brother Todd Elrod is officiating. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and absolutely adored her great-grandchildren. She was an avid Alabama football fan and loved her Crimson Tide.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Cranford; grandson, Dustin Peppers; parents, Woodrow and Velma Morrison; brother, Bobby Morrison; and sister, Peggy Nabors.
She is survived by her sons, David (Carla) Peppers and Donnie (Angel) Peppers; grandchildren, Holli Peppers, Hanna (Alex) Sanchez, Jason (Jordan) Letherwood, Justin (Amber) Sheppard, Joshua Leach Peppers and Aaliyah Norton Peppers; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Leonardo Sanchez and Madalynn and McKenna Letherwood.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cranford family and to Kelly and Nicole of Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020