Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Cranford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Elaine Cranford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Elaine Cranford Obituary
Mrs. Janice Elaine Cranford, 70, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Brother Todd Elrod is officiating. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and absolutely adored her great-grandchildren. She was an avid Alabama football fan and loved her Crimson Tide.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Cranford; grandson, Dustin Peppers; parents, Woodrow and Velma Morrison; brother, Bobby Morrison; and sister, Peggy Nabors.
She is survived by her sons, David (Carla) Peppers and Donnie (Angel) Peppers; grandchildren, Holli Peppers, Hanna (Alex) Sanchez, Jason (Jordan) Letherwood, Justin (Amber) Sheppard, Joshua Leach Peppers and Aaliyah Norton Peppers; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Leonardo Sanchez and Madalynn and McKenna Letherwood.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Cranford family and to Kelly and Nicole of Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -