Mrs. Janice Slocum, 67, Hartselle, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 1, 1953, in Michigan to Hugh Kinnaird Watson Jr. and Jessie Ruth Dishman Watson.

She was a Baptist in her faith and was employed by Central Park Baptist Church Childcare. She dearly loved and was loved by her co-workers and the babies she cared for at work. She was a stay-at-home wife and mom until her daughters were ages 10 and 18, when she then started working as a nanny.

She passed away peacefully after a 20-month battle to a rare form of cancer called Leiomyosarcoma.

She also enjoyed reading on her Kindle, arts and crafts shows, getting ideas and making them from Pinterest, macramé, sewing outfits for her grandbabies, bike riding, decorating, party planning, making sweet memories, camping, and taking mini vacation trips to Chattanooga and Gatlinburg. She enjoyed spending time cross-stitching and sewing, doing word searches and watching Wheel of Fortune.

She mentioned in January 2018 that it was her desire to take her grandbabies, whom she dearly loved, to Disney in April of 2018 for their 2nd and 4th birthday. She was able to do this. Five months after her Disney trip, she was diagnosed with cancer. She said countless times how thankful she was that God allowed her the ability to take her sweet grandbabies.

She was so moved and so thankful for her last birthday, which was a special surprise party for her in a quaint little cabin on the mountain at Monte Sano State Park.

She was a very humble, kind, nurturing, selfless and loving person. She would always say that she enjoyed the hunt trying to find decorations for any special event, whether it be birthday parties, special events, etc.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Hugh Kinnaird Watson Sr. (Robina Nee Martin) and James Robert Dishman (Anna Margaret Hanson).

Survivors include her husband, Gordon Slocum; two daughters, Stacey Lynn Slocum and Shannon Renee Slocum Lewis (Will); two brothers, Hugh Watson III (Elizabeth) and Doug Watson (Cindy); two grandchildren, William Calton "Cal" Lewis IV and Railey Morgan Lewis.

A Memorial Service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Interment of her ashes will be with her mother and father in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama.

