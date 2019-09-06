Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Handy Chapel A.M.E. Church
Janice Madden Williams Obituary
Funeral services for Ms. Janice Madden Williams will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Handy Chapel A.M.E. Church. Rev. Dr. Betty C. Robinson, eulogist. Interment in Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her twin sister, Jannette Madden, Cartersville, Georgia; Rev. Dr. Betty Robinson, Theresa (Lester) Crowder, Noressa (Louis) Thomas, Deloris (Anthony) Sturdivant, her brother Johnnie Johnson, all of Gadsden; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 6, 2019
