Funeral services for Ms. Janice Madden Williams will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Handy Chapel A.M.E. Church. Rev. Dr. Betty C. Robinson, eulogist. Interment in Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her twin sister, Jannette Madden, Cartersville, Georgia; Rev. Dr. Betty Robinson, Theresa (Lester) Crowder, Noressa (Louis) Thomas, Deloris (Anthony) Sturdivant, her brother Johnnie Johnson, all of Gadsden; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 6, 2019