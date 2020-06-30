Janice Marie Cox
Janice Marie Cox, 73, of Southside, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will follow at Williams Southside Cemetery. Bruce Word and Scott Hassell will officiate services. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Cox was a graduate of Cherokee County High School. She was a member at First Baptist Southside Church. Janice enjoyed playing softball, bowling, fishing and traveling, but most importantly spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. Weaver and Mary Weaver, and J.C. Long and Frances Long.
Janice is survived by her husband, Greg Cox; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Keith Graham; grandchildren, Dylan and Magan Saunders; great-grandchildren, Liam and Bennett Saunders; brothers, Billy (Jackie) Long, Charles (Suzanne) Long; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Saunders, Davis Daugherty, Jay Daugherty, Christian Robinson, Cameron Nessler and Cory Teague.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the entire staff at Encompass Hospice, and sitters, Jane Clayton, Joyce, Kim, Lisa, Brenda, Angela and Kathy.
The family will accept friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
