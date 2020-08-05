1/
Janice Marie Santos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Janice Marie Santos, 65, who died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Janice was a feisty woman with a dry sense of humor at such perfect times. She always tried to carry the weight of the world on her shoulders. Her heart was so big, you would never know the hardships she had faced. She often complained about nursing, but she truly enjoyed being able to care for others.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Dawn Santos; her father, James Delmer Cleghorn; her brother-in-law, James Timothy West; and her baby dog, Henry.
She is survived by her mother, Bernadean Cleghorn; sister, Kathy West; daughter, Savannah Sullivan (Shannon); nephew, Michael West (Michelle); great-nieces, Alyshia Davis (Jamie) and Nicole West; and her other baby dog, Hershey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and all of their supportive staff, and to the staff at Mountain Cove Assisted Living for their caring and compassion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved