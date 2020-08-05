Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Janice Marie Santos, 65, who died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Rev. Lauil Thompson will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Janice was a feisty woman with a dry sense of humor at such perfect times. She always tried to carry the weight of the world on her shoulders. Her heart was so big, you would never know the hardships she had faced. She often complained about nursing, but she truly enjoyed being able to care for others.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christy Dawn Santos; her father, James Delmer Cleghorn; her brother-in-law, James Timothy West; and her baby dog, Henry.
She is survived by her mother, Bernadean Cleghorn; sister, Kathy West; daughter, Savannah Sullivan (Shannon); nephew, Michael West (Michelle); great-nieces, Alyshia Davis (Jamie) and Nicole West; and her other baby dog, Hershey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and all of their supportive staff, and to the staff at Mountain Cove Assisted Living for their caring and compassion.