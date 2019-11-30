|
Mrs. Janice Noel Sheffield, 84, of Gadsden, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. The Rev. L. Dale Butler will officiate.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Janice was a Class of 1953 graduate of Etowah High School. She married Wayne Sheffield in 1959. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a founding member of Valley Baptist Church, where she dedicated much of her free time. Janice was the original organist, and followed that up by serving in many other roles, most notably remaining church treasurer until her health no longer allowed.
She served as accountant/bookkeeper for numerous local businesses including Leach and Company, where she worked until retirement.
Janice most enjoyed simple things in life, with hobbies such as gardening, gospel music and reading. More than anything, she loved simply spending time with people, especially with her many grandchildren, whether at home or her favorite vacation spots like Gatlinburg or Gulf Shores.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Dixie and Booth Noel; husband, Wayne Sheffield; daughter-in-law, Regina Murray.
Survivors include son, Charles G. Murray; grandchildren, Jennifer (Wesley) Patterson and Andy Murray; great grandchildren, Cole, Carly and Cason Patterson, and Lily Murray and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Valley Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Gadsden Health & Rehab Center, to Encompass Hospice and special friend and caregiver Sherry Tillery.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 30, 2019