Graveside service for Mrs. Janice Pace Carlisle, 65, of Gadsden, AL, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery with Pastor Scottie Rice officiating. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

She is survived by her daughter, Tomekia D. Suttle; her son, Maurice J. Carlisle; sisters, Patricia (Richard) Harvey, Linda (Marcus Sr.) Mason; twin sister, Joyce (John) Stephens; two granddaughters, Jasmine and Indyia Johnson; great-grandchildren, Zavier and Zovia Miller. She leaves a host of other relatives and many dear friends.

Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506.

