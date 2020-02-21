Home

Janice R. Ellen

Janice R. Ellen Obituary
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Church for Janice R. Ellen, 64, Gadsden, who passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The Rev. Gary Williams will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Ellen worked for the City of Gadsden and later as a teacher, from which she retired. She held a master's degree from the University of Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Ellen; parents, Robert and Juanita Owens; brothers, Larry Owens, Gary Owens and Jerry Owens.
She is survived by her son, Jamen Ellen; daughter, Janna Tidwell; grandsons, Levi Adams, Logen Tidwell; granddaughter, Molly Adams; brothers, Terry Owens and Bobby Owens; sister, Phyllis Hornbuckle (Nolan); and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
