Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Janice Ruth Westcott, 75, who passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Interment will be at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Janice graduated from Etowah High School and attended Gadsden Business College. She retired from Dr. Michael A. McEwen's office as office manager, with over 30 years of employment. She was known for being a master gardener; her love for birding; camping; and always being present at every assembly and sporting event for her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Woodrow Wilson Spray and Ruth Spray; and brothers, Bob and Bill Spray.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Scruggs; sons, Chris and Brian Westcott; and grandchildren, Owen, Taylor, and Hannah Westcott; sister-in-law, Maerene Spray; and lifelong friends, Betty Rose Jones, Serena Brothers, and Lura Atchley.
Pallbearers will be Chris Westcott, Brian Westcott, Owen Westcott, and Terry Scruggs.
Flowers will be accepted, or a memorial contribution may be made in Janice's memory to the Halo House Foundation (www.halohousefoundation.org
).
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Halo House Foundation, especially Kathleen Fowler and Hannah Alfred.
Family will receive friends for visitation from noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.