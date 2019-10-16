Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Summit Church
3225 Rainbow Drive
Rainbow City, AL
View Map



Janice S. "Jan" Coyan


1957 - 2019
Janice S. "Jan" Coyan Obituary
Jan Coyan of Attalla, born February 5, 1957, in Fort Scott, Kansas, was called home to be with her Mom and Dad on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Jan is survived by her biggest love, her kids: daughter, Tanna Truett, Gadsden, and sons, John Robert Pennington, Attalla, and Charlie (Chuck) Pennington; her amazing grandkids, Austin, Lucas, Olivia and Fynn; along with her sister, Kay Lancaster; and brother, Craig Coyan.
Friends of Jan are welcome to join her children for a service honoring her life: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17 at Summit Church (3225 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City; next to Union Jack).
Flowers may be sent Thursday to the church as early as 4 p.m., or donations can be made in her honor to the Etowah County Humane Society.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2019
