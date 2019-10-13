|
Ms. Janice Sue Fowler, 62, of Attalla, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Ms. Fowler was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beverly Coyan, as well as beloved pets, Budley, Brutus, Lulu, Bama, Brandy.
She is survived by her fiancé, Robert Fowler; sister, Kay (Tom) Lancaster; brother, Craig (Jane) Coyan; pets, Carmel and Bubba; and a host of loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health: Tammy Cofield, April Garrett, Spencer Diggs, Carlie Helms, Suzanne Minton, Dane Moore, Casey Wigley and to the Fowler family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 13, 2019