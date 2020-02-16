|
Janice Veal Crim, 62, of Gadsden, went home to be with the lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services will direct.
Janice was a dedicated employee of the City of Gadsden for over 42 years!
Preceding her in death are her parents, Ellis and Georgie Veal; siblings, Jimmy, Ellen, and Alvin Veal.
Janice is survived by her husband, Hugh (Skeeter) Crim; children, Christopher and Sarah Beth Crim; brother, Rickey Veal; sisters, Darlene (Chet) Soop, Judy (Richard) Copeland, and Donna (Darrell) Bryant; special nieces and nephews, James (Nancy) Lipscomb, Nancy Workman, Randy and Leighann Veal, Lairah and Landrie Rouse, Shelly and Adam Franklin, Allen (Jessica) Lipscomb, Ben (Tiffani) Lipscomb, Dianne (Dustin) Herring, Brittany (David) Lipscomb, and Sharae (Gary) Hand; four great-great-nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Howard and Stacy Spurling, Meshonda Stewart, and Hazel Robinson.
The family will accept friends at noon on Tuesday until time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2020