Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Janie B. Jackson Obituary
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Janie B. Jackson, 84, of Attalla, AL, will be held at noon Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain John Benefield officiating. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019
