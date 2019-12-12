|
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Janie B. Jackson, 84, of Attalla, AL, will be held at noon Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain John Benefield officiating. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 12, 2019