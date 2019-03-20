|
|
Mrs. Januita B. Montgomery, age 71, of Ashville, left this life to join her Lord in Heaven on March 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Bethel Baptist Church.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church, with lie-in-state for one hour prior to the service. Bro. Joe Wise and Bro. Earnest Campbell will officiate. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Januita was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an honest and outspoken woman, a worry-wart, she had a very giving heart to those around her, and was an encourager – always sending out cards to share people's joy in their special occasions, birthdays, or to express her most heartfelt sympathies.
Januita was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church and was preceded in death by husband, Bill Pruitt; parents, Dewey and Louise Brown; and several close friends.
She leaves behind husband, Johnny Mack Montgomery; sons, Scott Pruitt (wife, Misty), Tim Montgomery and Shane Montgomery (wife, Angel); daughter, Susan Bright (husband, Travis); sister, Polly Dover (Garvis); special friends, Pat Marks, Marion Wise, and Adron, Joyce & Mark Willingham; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pruitt, Tim Montgomery, Shane Montgomery, Adam Pruitt, Malek Williams and Manuel Dover.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Montgomery, Connor Montgomery, Chandler Bright, Briar O'Rear, Jimmy Barnes and Travis Bright.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2019