Jason Anthony Hutt (Big T)-(Tony) passed away at his home Monday, June 15, 2020, from an extended illness. He was a member of Sims Chapel Baptist Church of Ballplay.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert (Linnie) Hutt; parents, Lynne (Jack) Moore; brother, Tony (Little T) Moore; two chosen brothers, Shannon Butler and Gary Lipscomb; and father-in-law, Gary Butler.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Kari Hutt; one son, Nicholas (Sarah) Hutt; grandsons, Brycen and Jason Hutt; brothers, Mike (Susan) Hilton, Steve (Glenda) Moore; sisters, Jina (Randall) Capes, Lisa (Allen) Ragan; mother-in-law, Donna Butler; brother-in-law, Anthony (April) Butler; sister-in-law, Kathy (Daniel) Adair; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; chosen sisters, Sherry Lipscomb, Joyce Capes, Kelly Boles; chosen brothers, Kevin Lipscomb, Tommy Hutt, Phillip Self; and special friends, Marty (Kelly) Mooney, John Hauk, David (Elaine) Turner and Dennis (Tammy) Burchette.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Terry Calhoun and Gadsden Fire Dept.
Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 21, 2020.