|
|
Funeral services for Jason Craig Minton will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.
Craig passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence in Cedar Bluff.
He is survived by his wife, Jade Padgett Minton; daughter, Gracie Mae Minton, who loved each other dearly; and sons, Zachary Chase and Matthew Ross Minton. He is also survived by his mom, Becky, and his dad, Wayne. Also to mourn his loss are his loving brother Jared and his wife Jenny. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Nova and Dennis Padgett, and brother-in-law, Blake Padgett, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles who loved him so much.
Craig was employed at Shaw Industries in Georgia as a master electrician. He loved his family and coworkers, as well as his many friends and hunting buddies throughout the years. He was always seen with a happy face and smile, even if his world was falling apart. He was an avid bass fisherman, hunter, and loved kayaking. Craig always loved animals, and always loved talking about his favorite dog from his childhood, Blue, who knew when he saw camouflage, squirrels, and guns, that Craig and Jared were taking him squirrel hunting.
Craig will be missed by so many people. He had a great personality and loved to laugh. He spent many of his younger years on baseball fields and was an avid Roll Tide fan. He kept his family laughing at his love for Donald Trump and his disdain for "those others."
Craig became a Christian at an early age, but he rededicated his life and was baptized again as an adult. We will miss his sweet smile and all his love for the people who loved him. He is now with his Savior at peace for eternity.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Etowah County Humane Society.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 11, 2019