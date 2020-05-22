Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Jason David Myrick Obituary
Mr. Jason David Myrick, 44, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Service will direct.
Jason was a graduate of Southside High School and had served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division. He was a Christian and loved studying the Bible.
Jason struggled every day with the loss of his twin brother, Justice Myrick.
In addition to his twin brother, he was preceded in death by his father, Gary Goodwin Myrick; grandfathers, Joseph David Noojin and Goodwin Myrick; and his grandmothers, Helen Entrekin Noojin and Deanie Myrick.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Noojin; aunt, Lou Ann (Gary) Cooper; uncles, Kenny (Terri) Noojin and Randy Noojin and family; cousins, Shane (Kim) McGehee, Tonya Bunch, Emily (Chris) Hill, Joseph Noojin, Josh (Audra) Noojin, Seth (Catherine) Noojin, Hollie (Lee) Oliver, Derrick (Lauren) Noojin, Nicole Noojin; and many other family members.
The family extends special thanks to all Jason's friends who were there for him during trying and difficult times.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2020
