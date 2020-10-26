1/1
Jason Dwayne "J.D" McArthur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Dwayne "J.D" McArthur
Southside - Funeral service for Mr. Jason Dwayne "J.D" McArthur, 43, of Southside will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Blake Jones and Kim Means will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Williams Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until time of the service at the funeral home.
Jason McArthur passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UAB hospital in Birmingham.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kelli McArthur; parents, Milton and Charlotte McArthur; children, Mattie McArthur; Cody Cranford (Brittany), and Heather Cranford (Josh Black); bonus daughter, Audie Cranford; grandchildren, Ava Jane Black and Beckham Phillips; brother, Jeremy McArthur (Sarah; nephews, Caiden McArthur and Caleb McArthur.
J.D. was the life of the party who loved his family and friends. He was an avid Auburn fan. He loved music, cooking out, throwing darts, and playing cornhole. He loved going to Nashville, TN and the beach. He loved his dog, Otis who was his companion. He enjoyed hanging out with the Bee's family on Wednesday nights. He was a member of the Union IBEW #136. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly.
Pallbearers will be Cody Cranford, Josh Black, Jeremy McArthur, Rob Schriver, Jeff Morris, Blondie Hancock, and Billy Davis.
Online condolences may be left to the family at:
ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
"Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved