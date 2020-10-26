Jason Dwayne "J.D" McArthurSouthside - Funeral service for Mr. Jason Dwayne "J.D" McArthur, 43, of Southside will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Blake Jones and Kim Means will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Williams Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until time of the service at the funeral home.Jason McArthur passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at UAB hospital in Birmingham.Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kelli McArthur; parents, Milton and Charlotte McArthur; children, Mattie McArthur; Cody Cranford (Brittany), and Heather Cranford (Josh Black); bonus daughter, Audie Cranford; grandchildren, Ava Jane Black and Beckham Phillips; brother, Jeremy McArthur (Sarah; nephews, Caiden McArthur and Caleb McArthur.J.D. was the life of the party who loved his family and friends. He was an avid Auburn fan. He loved music, cooking out, throwing darts, and playing cornhole. He loved going to Nashville, TN and the beach. He loved his dog, Otis who was his companion. He enjoyed hanging out with the Bee's family on Wednesday nights. He was a member of the Union IBEW #136. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be missed dearly.Pallbearers will be Cody Cranford, Josh Black, Jeremy McArthur, Rob Schriver, Jeff Morris, Blondie Hancock, and Billy Davis.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home"Our Family Serving Your Family"