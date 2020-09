Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral service for Mr. Jason Higgins will be at 2 p.m. today at Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Jason was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Nell Higgins and Jimmy Thomas; and his grandparents, Henry and Luella Higgins.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his love, Elisha Marrie; daughter, Lianna Higgins; son, Mason Higgins; grandson, Royal Higgins; sister, Tiffany Higgins; nephew, Damian Higgins; great-nephew, Tyler Higgins; great-nieces, Taleina Higgins and Teija Higgins; bonus daughters, Tabitha Collins, Jessica Riddle and Donna Riddle; bonus sons, JaMichael Marrie and Dejuan Riddle; uncles, Robert (Jackie) Higgins, Henry (Everneza) Higgins and James Higgins; aunts, Annie R. Hughes, Barbara (Floyd) Erkins and Mattie Major; bonus brothers, Jamal (Tanisha) Porter, Gabriel (Tenecha) Kennon and Dewayne Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends.

