Jason Patrick Allred, 45, Southside, went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020, surrounded by many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wade Allred.
He is survived by his mother, Annette Allred; brother, Jerry Allred Jr.; his wife of 23 years, Kellie Penland Allred; daughter, JayAnna Morgan Allred; mother-in-law, Pam Penland; and father-in-law, Rodney Penland.
Jason was a 1992 graduate of Weaver High School. He was the Operations Manager of Healthcare Incorporated; a Master Mason (32nd Degree); member of Zamora Shrine Center of Irondale; Royal Order of Jesters Court 127; member of One Way Out Riding Club; and most importantly served on the Dream Team at Church of the Highlands Gadsden Campus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Gadsden City High School Auditorium. Pastor Kyle Cantrell will be officiating the service, along with Brian Nelson and Scott Stanfield.
In lieu of flowers, Jason would appreciate donations to be made to Church of the Highlands Gadsden.
Special thanks to SICU at Gadsden Regional, Dr. Jarrod Warren, and Corey Ewing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 3, 2020