Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Village Chapel for Jay Randall Pruett, 33, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Paul Millirons will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jay was a graduate of Southside High School and later attended the University of Alabama. He was currently living in Huntsville and was employed by Conner's Steak and Seafood. Jay enjoyed weight lifting and basketball.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Calvin Pruett.
He is survived by his parents, Kelly and Morris Pruett; sister, Randi (Trey) Goodwin; brother, Justin (Jennifer) Croft; grandparents, Gary and Judy Wells, Vivian "Be Be" Pruett; aunts, Kim (Ronnie) Brackett, Chera Pruett; uncle, Coy (Erin) Wells; special aunt, Kathy Snyder; special friend, Taylor Relford; and a host of cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rainbow City Animal Shelter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Hallmark, Ron Wedgeworth, Trey Cosper, Stephen Henslee and Mark "Gator" Gates.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Jay's friends and coworkers at Conner's Steak and Seafood.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 4, 2020
