Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Resources
More Obituaries for J.C. Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.C. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.C. Allen Obituary
Celebration of Life for J.C. Allen will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg. Rev. Michael Watters, Pastor and Eulogist; Pastor Prince Brown, Officiant. Interment will be in Weiss Lake Memorial Garden. Mr. Allen will lie in repose one hour prior to the celebration hour.
Those left to cherish J.C.'s legacy of memories include his beloved wife of 30 years, Marilyn Walker Allen; children, Clenta (Angela) Walker, Jeffrey (Jenera) Dupree, Monica Crawford, Gina Nicole Allen (Calvin Leach); eight grandchildren, Faith Dupree, Sydney Dupree, Ariyah Crawford, Alric Crawford. LeAsia Walker, Kevin Covington Jr., Clenta Walker Jr., Carter "Car-Car" Leach; future grandbaby, Miss Carlee Jai Nicole Leach; one sister, Irene Dupree; aunt, Dorothy V. Walton; uncle, Ike Whatley; mother-in-law, Sarah F. Walker; sisters-in-law, Ethel Allen, Melva Dupree, Cynthia Young, Sandra Hopkins, Katherine Walker; brothers-in-law, Willie C. Hood, Harold Walker, Leonard Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -