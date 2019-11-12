|
Celebration of Life for J.C. Allen will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg. Rev. Michael Watters, Pastor and Eulogist; Pastor Prince Brown, Officiant. Interment will be in Weiss Lake Memorial Garden. Mr. Allen will lie in repose one hour prior to the celebration hour.
Those left to cherish J.C.'s legacy of memories include his beloved wife of 30 years, Marilyn Walker Allen; children, Clenta (Angela) Walker, Jeffrey (Jenera) Dupree, Monica Crawford, Gina Nicole Allen (Calvin Leach); eight grandchildren, Faith Dupree, Sydney Dupree, Ariyah Crawford, Alric Crawford. LeAsia Walker, Kevin Covington Jr., Clenta Walker Jr., Carter "Car-Car" Leach; future grandbaby, Miss Carlee Jai Nicole Leach; one sister, Irene Dupree; aunt, Dorothy V. Walton; uncle, Ike Whatley; mother-in-law, Sarah F. Walker; sisters-in-law, Ethel Allen, Melva Dupree, Cynthia Young, Sandra Hopkins, Katherine Walker; brothers-in-law, Willie C. Hood, Harold Walker, Leonard Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 12, 2019