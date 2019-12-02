Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
J.D. Gunter Obituary
J.D. Gunter, age 89, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home on Weiss Lake, Cedar Bluff, AL.
Services will be Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Collier Butler Funeral Home on Rainbow Drive, Gadsden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service at 1p.m. Burial will follow at Altoona -Walnut Grove cemetery.
He was born in Altoona, Alabama. Early childhood school at Oak Park School,
Alabama City, grades 3-12 at Altoona.
He was a Korean War veteran.
After graduating from Jacksonville State University, he spent 34 years with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Gadsden, Freeport, IL, and retired from the Union City, TN Goodyear Plant as Production Control Manager.
He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman and LOVED the Tennessee River.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Pearl Gunter.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eloise Cone Gunter; sons, Steve and Michael Gunter; daughter, Julie Gunter Malone (Mick); and grandchildren, Jared Gunter (April), Lindsey Gunter Gravitt (Adam) Mollie and William Malone and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 2, 2019
