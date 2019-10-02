|
Mrs. Jean Cooley Tigue, 86, of Rainbow City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Perry (Jana) Tigue and Rhonda (Danny) Elliott; grandchildren, Phillip (Tiffany) Tigue, Brandi (Brent) Ragan, David (Gina) Tigue, Nikki (David) Stone, Amanda (Jon) Gilliland, Christopher Tigue, Evan Tigue; great-grandchildren, Stone Ragan, Chase Ragan, Nevaeh Tigue, Angelina Tigue, Mallory Tigue, Sophia Tigue, Raylen Stone, Ellie Gilliland, Lyrriel Stone, Kira Stone, Riley Gilliland; sister, Doris Edmonds; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Tigue; sister, Frances Anderson; brother, J.T. (Bud) Cooley.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and caregiver who gave of herself so tirelessly and generously to help and serve others. Jean was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church, where she and her husband, James, served the Lord together for many years in music ministry, having also served previously at West End Baptist and North Gadsden Baptist. She was employed for many years in the office of Republic Steel/Gulf States Steel Corporation. She greatly enjoyed interacting socially with others and was a member of ABWA, the Red Hat Society and several others. She especially enjoyed spending time with her many friends in the "breakfast club" who meant so much to her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until 2. Rev. Larry Garrard and Dr. David Chandler will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Phillip Tigue, David Tigue, Christopher Tigue, Stone Ragan, Chase Ragan and Evan Tigue.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019