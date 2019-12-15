Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home - Fort Payne
3801 Gault Ave N.
FORT PAYNE, AL 35967
(256) 845-9150
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Everett Beasley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Everett Beasley Obituary
Jean Everett Beasley, 86, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She was born Aug. 6, 1933 in DeKalb County to the late Green B. and Lillah Patton Everett. Jean was a retired teacher from the Fort Payne City School system and a member of First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Marshall Henderson, Dr. Pat McFadden, and Dr. Larry Turner officiating with eulogies given by granddaughters, Paige and Meg. The family will receive friends Monday at First Baptist from noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Homes for Our Troops, First Baptist Church of Fort Payne, or Toys for Tots.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Beasley and wife, Deb and Tim Beasley; granddaughters, Paige Beasley Wetzel and husband, Josh and Meg Beasley; and great-granddaughters, Harper and Payton Wetzel.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, G.B. Beasley in 2017 and 10 siblings.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -