Southern Heritage Funeral Home
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham, AL 35124
(205) 988-3511
Jean Gray
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham, AL 35124
Jean Gillespie Gray Obituary
Jean Gillespie Gray, 87, of Indian Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Birmingham. She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Gadsden.
Jean was a member of the Gadsden High School class of 1948 and a graduate of the University of Alabama. After college, she married Jack E. Gray in 1952. Jack had a 30-year career as a U.S. Navy supply officer, and together they enjoyed the opportunity to raise a family while traveling and living in many places around the country and in the Bahamas and on Guam.
In retirement, they moved to Indian Springs, where Jean spent 25 happy years living next door to her daughter and four of her grandchildren, visiting her sons and grandchildren, and visiting friends and classmates and family in Gadsden.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Gray; parents, Dr. J.P. Gillespie and Dorothy Perkins Gillespie; and sister, Ann Gillespie Medlock Smyth (Shelly).
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Gray Caldwell (Harry) of Indian Springs; two sons, Jerry Gray (Tonja) of Winter Garden, Florida, and Larry Gray of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Jenna Caldwell of Palo Alto, California, Phoebe Caldwell of Boston, Massachusetts, Laney Caldwell of New York, New York, Caleb Caldwell of Boston, Massachusetts, Morgan Gray of Chiefland, Florida, and Bonnie Gray of Otter Creek, Florida; sister, Jerre Gillespie Daniel (Raymond) of Centre; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in the Chapel of Southern Heritage Funeral Home, followed by interment at Southern Heritage. Rev. Duayne Lassiter officiated.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2019
