Jean Glenn Anderson passed away on November 10, 2019, after an extended illness.
Jean was born on August 28, 1933, in Gadsden, Alabama. She worked in the legal profession in Gadsden for more than 30 years and organized training seminars to better equip legal professionals and law enforcement. An avid golfer, bridge and mahjong player, Jean enjoyed many years of friendship and fellowship in those activities. She was a lifelong Methodist and regularly attended and served her church community. She was a devoted wife and mother. Jean was a beautiful and brilliant woman, who is sorely missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Anderson; her parents, Lonnie B. and Wilma Glenn; and sisters, Judie and Vivian.
Services will be held in Gadsden at a later date.
"Parting is all we know of heaven, And all we need of hell." –E. Dickinson
