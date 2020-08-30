1/
Jean Kilpatrick
Jean Kilpatrick, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Gadsden Healthcare after a lengthy illness. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
She was an active member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for many years. In light of the current situation of COVID-19, a private service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Kilpatrick was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kilpatrick; son, Michael Kilpatrick; and friend, Aaron Barnes.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelly Thomas; great-granddaughter, Emma Thomas; sisters, Nancy Langley and Alice Sprague; brothers, John Langley and Bobby (Glenda) Langley; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
