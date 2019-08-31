Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
Jean White Cox


1943 - 2019
Jean White Cox Obituary
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Village Chapel for Jean White Cox, 76, of Rainbow City, who died August 29, 2019. Pastor Greg Bledsoe will officiate. Burial will be at Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Gadsden. In her early life, she worked as a manager of Gadsden Cinema of Agricola Shopping Center. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Geneva White; sister, Lynell White McGowan; and brother, Gerald "Bud" White.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Stevi) Cox; sisters, Wanda White Works and Patricia Ann White; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rakestraw, Jeremy Rakestraw, Justin Duncan, Mike Shockley, Johnny White and Cody O'Bryant.
Honorary pallbearers are Braxton Hart, James Adcock, Brett Adcock and Brian Rakestraw.
Special thanks to the staffs of Riverview Regional Medical Center and Kindred Home Health, and also family and friends who helped with her care.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 31, 2019
