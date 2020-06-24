Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Little John Cemetery, Piedmont, for Jean Williams, 73, Gadsden, who died Monday, June 22, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Jean worked as a waitress for many years at several restaurants, including the Warehouse, American Legion, and others. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Josie Love; brother, Chester Love; grandson, Scott Johnson; and dog, Sassy Mae.

Jean is survived by her children, Ricky Williams, Tracy Williams and Wendy (Mike) Humphrey; grandchildren, Brittany (Delandis) Taylor, Heath Humphrey and Brandon (Sandra) Humphrey; great-grandchildren, Carson Hope, Cayden Hope, Journee Harvey, Tanner Taylor, Alyssa Humphrey, Jaxtin Humphrey and Mason Johnson; sisters, June Payne and Joan Fortune; brothers, Tommy Love and Terry Love; and special friend, Jane McElroy.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice, Shannon Webb and June Payne.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Village Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store