Jeanette Burleson Breeden, 96, of Woodstock, Georgia, and formerly Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Jeanette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who had a sweet disposition and was a dedicated Christian. She took great pride in her work as a professional seamstress and also in her role as a volunteer greeter and receptionist at Gadsden Regional Hospital.
Jeanette was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church for many years and, later, East Gadsden Baptist Church, where she devoted her time serving the Lord as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and raising her family in church.
Jeanette Burleson Breeden was preceded in death by her father, Frank Ed Burleson; mother, Louella Thompson Burleson; husband of 55 years, Louie Elijah Breeden; sister, Virginia Burleson Grantham and her husband, Dewey W. Grantham; and son-in-law, Gerald Hodges.
Her memory will be cherished by her three children, Vicki Breeden Hodges of Roswell, Georgia; Diane Breeden Hayden and her husband, Robert A. "Bob" Hayden, of Griffin, Georgia; and Keith Burleson Breeden and his wife, Candace Reese Breeden, of Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren, Heidi Hodges Jones and her husband, Quentin Jones, of Jacksonville, Florida; Kelly Breeden Hightower and her husband, Jonathan Hightower, of Canton, Georgia; and Andrew Burleson Breeden and his wife, Anna Taylor Breeden, of Smyrna, Georgia; great-grandson, Joseph Nicholas "Joe Nick" Andrew of Jacksonville, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at Crestwood Memorial Gardens in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Calvary Baptist Church, 1145 Hoke St., Gadsden, AL 35903.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 20, 2019