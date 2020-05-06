|
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Jeanette Cagle, 82, of Southside, who passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Rev. Greg Barbee will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Cagle was a longtime member of Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church and retired from Walmart in Attalla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Cagle Jr.; sons, Rickey Cagle and Daryl Cagle; her parents; 1 grandchild; and 1 great-grandchild.
She is survived by her 6 children, Gary (Terri) Cagle, Pam (Robert) Freeman, Janice (Danny) Clark, Albert E. (Peggy) Cagle, Harold Cagle and Debby (Darryl) Green; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Juanita Frady; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Freeman, Shaun Foroutan, Brandon Cagle, Nate Shelt, Darryl Green and Dallas Green.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020