Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Williams Southside Cemetery
Burial
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Williams Southside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Cagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Cagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Cagle Obituary
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Mrs. Jeanette Cagle, 82, of Southside, who passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Rev. Greg Barbee will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Cagle was a longtime member of Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church and retired from Walmart in Attalla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Cagle Jr.; sons, Rickey Cagle and Daryl Cagle; her parents; 1 grandchild; and 1 great-grandchild.
She is survived by her 6 children, Gary (Terri) Cagle, Pam (Robert) Freeman, Janice (Danny) Clark, Albert E. (Peggy) Cagle, Harold Cagle and Debby (Darryl) Green; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Juanita Frady; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Freeman, Shaun Foroutan, Brandon Cagle, Nate Shelt, Darryl Green and Dallas Green.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -