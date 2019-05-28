|
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Forrest Cemetery for Jeanne Hardy Tipton, of Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Rev. Craig L. W. Boden will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and army wife. She graduated Gadsden High School in 1946 and attended the University of Alabama. She married twice – first, to Lee Elmer in 1953, and to Thomas Tipton, in 1978. She traveled the world, and in the 70's was internationally known for her sports journalism. She was preceded in death by both husbands and her daughter, Vicky Elmer.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Elmer; granddaughter, Lindsey Elmer; and many cousins such as Polly Ragan; and nieces, Rebecca McCole and Shayla M.Cerulli.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Etowah County Animal Shelter, ecanimals.com.
Many thanks to all the medical and technical professionals.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2019